Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Asana stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

