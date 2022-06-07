Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

