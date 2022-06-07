Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.26% of Athlon Acquisition worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Athlon Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 224,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 3,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

