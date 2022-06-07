AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $93.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ATRC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

