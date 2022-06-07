AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,531,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,495,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
