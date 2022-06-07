Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ARR opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.27. The firm has a market cap of £162.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Aurora Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.18).

About Aurora Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

