Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $13.02 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00161388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00584874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00387007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

