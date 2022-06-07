Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,781 shares of company stock worth $6,733,004 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 316,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

