Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 8,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,479. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

