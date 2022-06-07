Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88. 18,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,896,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.
The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
