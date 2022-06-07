Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88. 18,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,896,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

