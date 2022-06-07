B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $30.46 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $8,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

