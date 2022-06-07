Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

