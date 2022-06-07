Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $85.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.30 million. Banc of California posted sales of $64.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $353.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $378.33 million, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $400.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 266,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

