Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.8% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 635,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,543,860. The stock has a market cap of $290.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

