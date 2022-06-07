BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells $306,981.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 481,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,089. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.
About BankUnited (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
