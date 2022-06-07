Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,050 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

