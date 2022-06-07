Barclays Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.36 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.