Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 245,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,447. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 59.32%.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
