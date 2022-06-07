Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 245,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,447. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.