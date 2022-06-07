Bean Cash One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $227,538.40 and $7.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,766,163,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

