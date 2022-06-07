Belt (BELT) Tops One Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.24 or 0.02650240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00166746 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00420717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

