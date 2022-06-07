Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 37,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $352.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after buying an additional 294,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 1,161,295 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,539,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

