BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. BGSF posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BGSF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392. BGSF has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.