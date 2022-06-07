BHPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $31,533.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.00781885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 274.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00387848 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

