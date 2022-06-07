BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $903,493.85 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. BitBall has a total market cap of $903,493.85 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,540.71 or 1.00034195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

