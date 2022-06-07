Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.77 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00006188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00306648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00072719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 169.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

