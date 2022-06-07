BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,048. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.