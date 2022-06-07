Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00955826 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 268.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00087543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00397224 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.