Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock Position Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Blend Labs were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

