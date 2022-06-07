BlueCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $178,921.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00191955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001232 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00316047 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

