BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BCI opened at GBX 318.39 ($3.99) on Tuesday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 269.56 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £341.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.35.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
