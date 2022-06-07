BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BCI opened at GBX 318.39 ($3.99) on Tuesday. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 269.56 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £341.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.35.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.