Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,170. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
