Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,170. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

