Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 4.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.51. 4,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
