Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 4.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.51. 4,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

