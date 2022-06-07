Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $21.20 Average PT from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRDG opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

