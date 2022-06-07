Bridge Oracle 24-Hour Volume Tops $97,123.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $72.91 million and $97,123.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01058283 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 141.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00095343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00394799 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

