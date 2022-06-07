Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.72

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 3229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,064 shares of company stock worth $28,125,028. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 395,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

