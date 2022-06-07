Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.