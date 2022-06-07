Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

