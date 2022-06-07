Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

