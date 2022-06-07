Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $682.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $561.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average is $591.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

