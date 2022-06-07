Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.46 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce $534.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.92 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 583,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,444. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

