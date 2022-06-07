Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 391,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,417. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

