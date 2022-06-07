Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of -0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.