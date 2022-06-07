Brokerages Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. WW International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

WW traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 885,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

