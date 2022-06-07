Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will report $766.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $762.55 million to $770.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $746.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $763,336 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.08. 1,274,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

