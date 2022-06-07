Brokerages Expect Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canaan will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canaan.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canaan by 3,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canaan by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

