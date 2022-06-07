Brokerages Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $135 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

