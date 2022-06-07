Brokerages Expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Owlet posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OWLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owlet has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

