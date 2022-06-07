Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $12.26 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

