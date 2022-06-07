Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $231.25

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. 69,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,729. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

