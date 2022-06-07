Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $39.56

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS CBWBF remained flat at $$23.91 during trading hours on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

